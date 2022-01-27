A boom in the Triad: The impacts of Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic plans to hire more than 1,700 workers by 2030.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From first in flight to the future of flight--jet maker Boom Supersonic will

l bring its first manufacturing plant to the Piedmont Triad.

They hope to reach new heights with supersonic jets. Here on the ground, folks are learning more about how the company will impact the community.

The hum of construction is already loud in Guilford County.

"This neighborhood, we started selling and constructing the houses at the beginning of last year," Will Yearns said.

Yearns runs custom home building company Granville Homes. He said there is just one unsold lot of 27 in their Stokesdale Housing development.

"The demand has been twice as much as we expected," Yearns said.

The soaring housing market could see another boom as Boom Supersonic prepares to set up shop at PTI Airport.

Boom plans to hire 1,700 plus workers by 2030.

"They're going to need houses which is directly going to impact us," Yearns said.

Granville Homes has a handful of developments in other Triad towns like Browns Summit and Kernersville. Yearns said the airport has always brought customers to them.

"We've built many houses for people who work for Honda jet. We've always kind of focused on the airport and the jobs that it's created," Yearns said. "We're definitely ramping up what we can and looking for more communities around the area that we can build in."

City and county leaders are also preparing as Boom and Toyota will open facilities in the county in the next few years.

It is an all-encompassing discussion that centers around those jobs and training, but also have to get into housing, transportation and transit," Brent Christensen said.

Christensen is the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President. He said Greensboro and Guilford County will need more industrial properties to attract other potential companies.

It seems construction will not be letting up soon.

"It's a great place to live and I think the secret may be out," Yearns said.