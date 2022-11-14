‘A Christmas Story’ House goes up for sale in Cleveland: See the listing

‘It’s a major award!’ And it could be all yours as the legendary Cleveland house at 3159 West 11th Street is now on the market.

CLEVELAND — One of the most iconic houses in the city of Cleveland is now up for sale.

But this isn’t just any house...

This is the house used in the filming of A Christmas Story in 1983.

The home, which is located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, was officially placed on the market early Monday morning.

3News broke the story exclusively on GO! as Brian Jones, the current owner, officially put the “for sale” sign in front of the iconic movie location.

"Wow. Now it's real," Jones said with a look at the sign.

The asking price, however, has not been made available.

"Looking for the right buyer," Jones told 3News. "It's an interesting property to not only own, but you also have to take care of as a piece of Americana. It's going to be an interesting journey."

See what else Jones had to say about putting the property up for sale in the video below:

Neighboring properties associated with the house are also included in the sale.

“When we say all this can be yours, we’re serious,” according to the listing. “The entire campus is for sale, which spans a total of 1.3 acres including five buildings on seven parcels. Additionally, there are two public and one private parking lots, and two empty lots, which create room for further expansion."

Here are full details of the sale as written in the listing...

'A Christmas Story' House

"You’re looking at pretty much the most natural, holiday themed house and museum in the world. And now, it can be all yours. Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you’ll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film."

Museum, gift shop and parking: 1103 Rowley Avenue

Museum: "Just one hop, one skip and one jump away is The Museum. Like the name implies, The Museum features the largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the scenes photos and other items from the movie. The detached garage is home to a 1939 Ford LaFrance firetruck (just like the one featured in the film!)."

Gift shop: "The 4,000 square-foot Gift Shop, located across the street, features whimsical souvenirs that make the most glorious gift for that special someone, or that person you see as 'just a friend.'"

Watch file footage from the house:

Bumpus House and parking lot: 3153 West 11th Street

"The House, built in 1895, was purchased on eBay in December 2004 and required a massive renovation to restore it to its original movie splendor. The House started public tours on November 25th, 2006 and since has welcomed over a million guests and counting. Annual paid admissions boast over 75,000 attendees and many more visit the Gift Shop. In addition to being open for daily tours, both The House and The Neighbor’s House are each available for overnight rentals."

Additional properties included with the sale

Empty lot / side yard: 3161 West 11th Street

Staff parking: 1110 Buhrer Avenue

Rental property: 1110/12 Rowley Avenue

Interested? Potential buyers are asked to send an e-mail to ForSale@achristmasstoryhouse.com. You can see full details of the listing from Hoff & Leigh HERE.

The house, which has become a bucket list tourist destination for film fans around the world, is currently ranked by TripAdvisor as one of the top things to do in Cleveland. Overnight stays at the main house and neighboring Bumpus house are also available.

'A Christmas Story' in Northeast Ohio

While Ralphie’s house is the most-celebrated location used in the film, it’s not the only Cleveland spot seen in the movie.

The scene where Ralphie first lays eyes on the Red Ryder BB gun was filmed at the former Higbee building windows in Public Square. Remember the Santa slide scene? That was filmed inside the Higbee building, which is now home to the JACK Cleveland Casino. The Christmas parade featured in the film was also recorded in downtown Cleveland's Public Square.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Nov. 24, 2021.

Although the movie wasn’t a big box office success upon its initial release, A Christmas Story has become one of the most beloved holiday films of all time. It tells the heartwarming tale of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his desire to have Santa Claus bring him a Red Ryder BB gun. His Christmas wish takes plenty of twists and turns as the Parker family embarks on a hilarious holiday journey filled with countless lines fans frequently quote, while making leg lamps a must-have item in many households.

It has become a tradition each year for TBS and TNT to air 24-hour marathons of the movie.

Fans will soon get to see how Ralphie’s story continues as a new sequel – A Christmas Story Christmas -- starts streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 17. Although original cast members -- including Ralphie actor Peter Billingsley -- are back for the sequel, none of the movie was filmed in Cleveland. The production chose to use Hungary instead.