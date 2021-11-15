A closer look at COVID-19 booster shot side effects

The most common side effects health leaders see from boosters are arm soreness and fatigue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the holiday season around the corner, Triad doctors say it's a good time to start getting a COVID-19 booster shot.

The state even started emailing people about booster availability.

News 2 spoke to doctors to learn more about booster side effects. The most common side effects health leaders see from boosters are arm soreness and fatigue.

A doctor with Novant Health says they aren't seeing a difference in side effects based on age group.

"There does not seem to really be a rhyme or reason to who has more significant symptoms than others but, most people feel improvement after some Tylenol and plenty of fluids," said Dr. Ashley Perrott, a Family Physician at Novant Health.

Many people across the Triad have already rolled up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 booster shot. 74-year-old Francine Apollo received a Pfizer shot.

"We had the vaccination in the morning and in the afternoon we felt a little soreness in our arm. It got a little worse in the evenings but it wasn't awful. By the time we woke up it was gone," said Apollo.

Arm soreness is a common side effect of the booster shot. Perrott says they have not seen different side effects with different vaccines.

Over at Cone Health, an infection prevention expert says it depends on the individual.

"Some people find that they've had no symptoms at all and there are others who feel like it's a little more heightened than the previous dose. In general, the side effects are less than the 1st or second dose," said Dr. Cynthia Snider with Cone Health.

We also spoke to 59-year-old Susan Jones who didn't get any side effects after receiving the Pfizer booster shot.

"I thought, 'here come the side effects, here come the side effects, nothing'. I'm great, not even a sore arm. The arm was fine, no fatigue no flu-like symptoms. I just went home and continued my day," said Susan Jones.