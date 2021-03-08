How Triad school districts will handle changing COVID-19 guidance for North Carolina schools

It's about more than masks. Schools have to worry about social distancing, class sizes and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We are just a few weeks away from the first day of school.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant means districts must again consider how they'll respond to the pandemic.

Some schools will require masks, others will not but the state has its own recommendations.

NCDHHS said it made the guidelines for its StrongSchools NC Toolkit based on evidence of what is necessary to keep students health and what is not. Let's go through and answer some of the big questions parents have?

Do students need to wear masks?

NCDHHS said yes. State health leaders agree with the CDC's recommendation that all students K-12 should mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

Like all recommendations, it will be up to the school district to decide whether or not to follow this.

Will students need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19?

It will likely depend, in part, on a district's masking policy.

NCDHHS said if exposure occurs and every student is masked, no one needs to quarantine.

However, if exposure occurs and and only some students are masked, or if no one is masked, then health leaders still recommend quarantining.

What about other policies: Will class sizes be limited? Can schools have visitors? Will field trips be allowed?

NCDHHS said those things can pretty much return to normal. Districts do not need to limit visitors or class sizes this year. Field trips can also resume.

Each district will need to determine what it will mean for its students.

Alamance-Burlington School System's superintendent recommends limiting visitors but that policy and other details have not been voted on by the Board of Education.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said class size will be normal and visitors will be allowed with masks. A district spokesperson said field trips will return but its unclear to what extent.