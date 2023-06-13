Want to go to space? This 'cruise' into space is a 6-hour trip

Trips are being booked for 2025!

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Right now social media is flooded with Taylor Swift concert posts and really cool vacation experiences. Since it's easier to book a trip than get concert tickets, local travel agents say people are looking for the unusual.

“One of the hottest places right now is Antarctica. The expedition, the small destinations, where can I go that someone else hasn't been,” said Ginny Maurer of Cruise Planners.

If you're asking, where can I go that someone else hasn’t been? A recent flyer caught from Cruise Planners caught my eye.

The company Space Perspective is offering a cruise like none other, it takes you to the edge of space in a pressurized capsule. The capsule is hooked to a space balloon and it takes off from the ocean.

“The ship is called the Neptune. Eight people at one time with a pilot. It's still pressurized like a plane, you're going to just the outskirts of space, so you will be out there about 6 hours,” said Maurer.

The first flights are supposed to happen in 2025, taking off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The estimated cost according to a Business Wire article is about $125,000. Cruise Planners has secured two capsules, that's 16 people.



Now, how about we get down to earth and back to dream vacations that are a little more attainable?

Maurer says to make a plan of where you want to go and plan how to pay for it.