'A day of no violence, no guns': Greensboro family holds event to support other gun violence victims

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An outdoor event aiming to spread peace and honor those who died from gun violence was held Saturday in Greensboro.

A crowd gathered at a park on Duke Street, organized by the family of two cousins who were killed during a home invasion in 2019. The murder is still unsolved.

"Our families are still grieving," said Kendrick Gilbert Sr., whose son was one of the killed.

"We've got a really bad gun problem here. We've got a really bad gang problem here," Gilbert Sr. said. "We have got to start from somewhere, it starts from the community, as long as we stick together as one we can make things happen."

The event included free food, live music performances, and bounce houses for children.

"We are doing something positive here, and have a day of no violence, no guns," Gilbert Sr. said.

The families hope to help other families who are victims of gun violence in Greensboro.

"We are aiming to get a lot of the young gang members, we want to help them pull out, and help them get back on their feet and get in society the way they're supposed to be," Gilbert Sr. said, adding that plumbers, electricians and others have offered to donate time to help train young people.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan attended as well to support the families.