'A day on, not a day off,' High Point University took charge leading hundreds of volunteers for MLK Day of service

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The winter storm didn’t stop High Point University from honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.
According to school officials, students and faculty joined together to pack more than 40,000 meals for families in need. The meals will feed children through global school and disaster relief programs that help families around the world. Volunteers also put together more than 27,000 packets of vegetable seeds for local community gardens. In addition, volunteers wrote thank you notes to first responders and frontline heroes. This was another way for students to get involved in the community, according to school officials.
“The brilliance of Dr. King’s legacy burned bright today,” said the Executive Director of HPU's Center for Community Engagement, Reverend Dr. Joe Blosser. “Even with snowy weather and after nearly two years of a pandemic, the deep well of compassion and resilience in our community was evident today as HPU students served to make life better for others.”
In 1994, Congress created a federal holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service – “A Day On, Not a Day Off.”