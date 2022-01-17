'A day on, not a day off,' High Point University took charge leading hundreds of volunteers for MLK Day of service

According to school officials, students and faculty joined together to pack more than 40,000 meals for families in need. The meals will feed children through global school and disaster relief programs that help families around the world. Volunteers also put together more than 27,000 packets of vegetable seeds for local community gardens. In addition, volunteers wrote thank you notes to first responders and frontline heroes. This was another way for students to get involved in the community, according to school officials.