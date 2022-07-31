A fight in Winston-Salem Sunday morning leads to a shooting

Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Sampans Chinese Restaurant on Peters Creek Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem police department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured.

At the time of the incident, police said the restaurant was closed but there was a food truck operating in the parking lot.

Investigators said there was an argument or altercation between people in the parking lot. A suspect pulled out a firearm and fired several rounds. One of the rounds struck the driver of a car that was leaving the parking lot.

Police said the victim drove himself to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A second victim was in another car with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.