'It's a 560-mile journey' | Virginia man walks through Greensboro heading to Georgia to raise awareness for the homeless

Gordon Wayne stopped in Greensboro on his way to Georgia. He experienced homelessness at the age of 18 while sleeping in a car.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Virginia man is walking across state lines to raise awareness for homelessness.

News 2 caught up with Gordon Wayne when he went through Greensboro to learn why the effort is so close to his heart.

Gordon Wayne is walking all the way from Virginia to Georgia.

"Rain or shine I'm going to matter what," said Wayne.

He said it will take him 20 days.

He's raising awareness for those experiencing homelessness after a season of having no place to stay.

"At the age of 18, after high school, and for 14 months I lived out of my car while working at an amusement park and while I attended community college," said Wayne.

Despite the challenges, growing his college education was an important next step. He got accepted into Boston College after receiving full financial aid. So, he walked all the way there and now he's doing it all over again after recently getting accepted into the University of Georgia School of law.

Greensboro is one of the cities he stopped at on his journey.

"It takes about an hour to prepare which means wrapping my feet eating packing my bag making sure I have all my belongings which that's a struggle a lot of the time," said Wayne.

Erin Owens, interim Executive Director for Partners Ending Homelessness in Greensboro is in awe of Wayne's journey.

"I think it's a tremendous opportunity for him to speak about his experience and I'm glad that he's doing this," said Owens.

Her organization works with partners in Guilford County to provide resources to homeless people.

"We have experts on staff who collect all of the data from all of the shelters, all of the rapid rehousing programs, all of the supportive programs and produce that for anyone who is interested," said Owens.

As Wayne continues on, he hopes his effort to raise awareness encourages others to support those in need.

"Go up to them and be their friend. If you care about them, love them find out what they need, what their desires are what their dreams are and just become their friend," said Wayne.