A Greensboro woman holds grief classes after losing two sons

Barbara Townsend is the mother of Page High School student Malik Ramirez. Ramirez died in 2019 after he drowned at a lake in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro woman hopes to raise awareness about grief after losing two sons.

Barbara Townsend is the mother of Malik Ramirez, who went to Page High School.

Ramirez died in 2019 after drowning at a lake in Greensboro. He was 15. Townsend also lost another son in 2010. She says Stephen Townsend died after being involved in a car accident.

She hopes to help others who have lost a loved one through grief classes.

"We sit in there, and we laugh together, we cry together. We talk about what we went through as far as our kids," explained Townsend. "The last one we had, we went to dinner and exchanged Christmas gifts. It was really nice."

The classes are held every other Tuesday at the Tabernacle of Meeting in Greensboro.

The next class is Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.