A look at Trump and Barrett's body language

What nonverbals did Trump and Barrett show during his announcement of her Supreme Court nomination?

President Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. We wanted to take a look at their body language during his announcement to see what, if anything, would be revealed.

As the President and Judge Barrett stepped off the last step, their footsteps were aligned until she side stepped the corner of the sidewalk to stand by the podium. Their aligned strides indicate that they're in sync, which is what you'd expect since she's his nominee. It's fairly commonly that you mirror someone's gestures if there's a connection between you and another person. In this case, there's a professional connection between President Trump and Judge Barrett.

You can get a sense of what someone is feeling before they say anything by watching their nonverbals. The President made a nonverbal connection with Barrett while standing at the podium in the Rose Garden. Once he gave her smile and a short time later he displayed an eyebrow flash. An eyebrow flash is a quick recognition of a person. I could only see her profile, which showed that her smiling in return. Again, you'd expect to see camaraderie between the two since she's he choice to the Supreme Court.