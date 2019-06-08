GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nobel laureate Toni Morrison's death is reverberating throughout the world Tuesday. The Pulitzer Prize winner and literary trailblazer visited Greensboro several years ago, bringing back memories for some in the Triad.

Morrison came to Greensboro in March of 2007 to speak at War Memorial Auditorium as part of Guilford College's Bryan Series. Photos from the event show Toni laughing with the Tony Burks, the founding principal of the Early College at Guilford. She's also seen posing with Greensboro Public Library staff members and talking with Joseph M. Bryan Jr.

"The Bryan Series has presented many great authors over the years, none more heralded than Toni Morrison," said a spokesperson with Guilford College. "Having Toni in the series in 2007 was a proud moment for Guilford College and the wider community."

Morrison was celebrated for her work that illustrated the fight for equality and social justice within race. Her most cherished works include "Beloved" and ''Song of Solomon." Morrison won the Pulitzer Prize and the American Book Award in 1988. She was 88 years old.

