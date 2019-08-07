GREENSBORO, N.C. — Residents of a Greensboro apartment complex are up in arms after more flooding that kept them from entering and leaving their homes for hours on Sunday, while others had major damages to their cars.

Last year, the city condemned 32 units at Pinecroft Place Apartments after flooding from Hurricane Florence. The same units condemned in 2003. A day after another storm, residents are wondering what management plans to do before the next time.

Zach Price, who lives on the opposite side of the area that floods most, says the water "was literally 6 to 8 inches deep." The flash flooding at the apartment complex in West Greensboro got to the point where water rescues became inevitable.

"You couldn't get out or in here because it flooded all the way back there and everything," said two year resident Excell Morris. He wants something down ASAP and he wants higher ups to get more involved.

"When it floods, it just floods all of a sudden and it's really a major concern, not just for the city, but for the state and feds as well," Morris added.

"The problem is if they build a flood wall, they make units inaccessible for handicap people," said Don Sheffield, Chief Building Inspector for the City of Greensboro. But even without one, the apartment owners are not breaking any laws.

"They've suffered less than 50 percent and they've proven that," Sheffield explained. "State law says that if you have less than 50 percent flood damage, you can build it back the way it was."

In a statement, the apartments' management company says,

"We acknowledge that Pinecroft Place was impacted by flash flooding during the period of heavy rainfall on July 7th, much like other parts of the city that also experienced extreme flash flooding during this storm. Due to the unpredictable heavy rainfall, the state maintained road and bridge that goes through our property was impassable, as were various other streets in the Greensboro area, and while this was inconvenient, we are grateful that there was no loss to property.

At this time, we can confirm that no occupied units were affected by the rising waters, no residents were displaced following the incident, and no injuries were reported. The ownership group is working closely with the city to configure a solution to prevent flooding on the state maintained road and bridge that accesses our property."

"The problem is this will happen again, as it obivously did," Sheffield says. "But we are bound by the law."

The 32 condemned units are still not occupied, many on the ground floor, due to flash flooding.

