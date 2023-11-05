Guilford County mother and daughter saving lives together within EMS

Beth and Lindsay Harris say they love working together on the same shift. One is an EMT and the other is a paramedic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Mother's Day is a special one for a Guilford County mother.

She and her daughter are spending much more time together these days after they both landed positions with Guilford County EMS.

They shared with WFMY News 2's Sydni Moore what it's like working together and the joy it brings.

A special bond between a mother and daughter is something Beth and Lindsay Harris cherish.

"She's my best friend," said mother, Beth Harris.

And if a bond could get any tighter it just did for the two now that they work together within Guilford County EMS.

"She moved out about a year ago, but just being here I get to see her a little more often now that she’s not living at home," said B. Harris.

A mother-daughter duo. It's the first pair of its kind within the department. Beth is an EMT and her daughter Lindsay is a paramedic.

"We usually call each other after every shift and talk about our day," said daughter, Lindsay Harris.

While the two don't ride in the same ambulance every day they do work the same shift, giving them an opportunity to get sent out to the same call.

"I was on a truck particularly one day with a DKA patient and we had to have an ALS unit and she and her partner were the ones that came out," said B. Harris

Working together and saving lives has been an opportunity of a lifetime for the two.

"Whenever you’ve seen that you’ve made a difference in someone’s life that makes you want to keep coming to work and when you work with such great people and your mom, that makes it better," said L. Harris.