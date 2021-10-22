There's a new coffee shop in the Triad

The coffee house is located at the corner of West Gate City Blvd. and Highland Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new place serving up coffee in the Triad.

The new 33 & Elm coffee shop is also giving people who are visually impaired a new job opportunity. Industries of the Blind Incorporated opened on Tuesday. The company hopes to bring awareness to the community through coffee and conversation.

"So working here in the coffee shop allows us to interact with the public. To let them know who we are. Let them know that even though we are visually impaired we can still be able to do things as far as serving coffee and making drinks for them," said Lead Barista Latoya Mceachean.

The coffee house is located at the corner of West Gate City Blvd and Highland Ave.