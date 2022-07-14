x
Crash shuts down a portion of Maple Street near Summit Ave in Greensboro

Greensboro police said they are not sure how long the street will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash shut down a portion of Maple Street near Summit Avenue in Greensboro, Wednesday evening, according to police. 

Maple Street between Third Street and Fourth Street is temporarily closed due to a wreck. 

Greensboro police said they are not sure how long the street will be closed.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to use caution or an alternate route. 

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more details about the crash and if any injuries were involved. 

