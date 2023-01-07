x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem

All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open.
Credit: Winston-Salem Fire Dept.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

No other cars were involved in the crash.  

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

US 52 Tractor-Trailer Crash

1 / 3
Winston-Salem Police Dept.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Davidson County crash kills 3, including 2 children

Before You Leave, Check This Out