US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem.
The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.
No other cars were involved in the crash.
