US 52 reopens after tractor-trailer crash in Winston-Salem

All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — All lanes of southbound US 52 are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

INCIDENT ALERT - Units on scene of a overturned tractor and trailer 52 SB @ University Pky. Use caution in the area. SB52 is down to one lane. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/FSUyJrEEpX — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 7, 2023