HIGH POINT, N.C. -- — At some places in High Point gas prices are $2.21, which isn't bad considering the state average according to GasBuddy is 2.51.

That is a 30 cent difference.

If you drive just a few miles up the road to Greensboro you will see most prices are much closer to that $2.51.

So, why the large difference when the two places are so close? We spoke with experts at Gas Buddy to find out.

"There's a lot that goes into it. Bottom line, shop around. What you could be seeing is there could be a lot of competition in one area that doesn't necessarily trickle down to stations around them. Stations aren't checking what the competition is charging 10 or 15 miles away, that's really too far," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Even though it's only 10 miles away, to gas stations where in many cases there is one on every corner, a gas station in High Point isn't too concerned with what a gas station in Greensboro is charging.

That's where you can see those 20 or 30 cent differences in some cases.

It may not be practical every day, but on a big travel week...

"With everyone hitting the road, going to grandma's house, or family's house -- you're bound to find a station that has a better price than another area," said DeHaan.

DeHaan also says a lot of times it all has to do with an "instigator." One shop cuts their prices, the shop across the street tries to match and they go back and forth until -- well -- until you get gas for $2.21 it seems.

So make sure to check those prices before you hit the road this week!

