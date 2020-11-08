WATERBURY, Conn. — John Veneri celebrated his 100th birthday in style Monday.
Veneri's daughter Rosemary, sent FOX61 his picture last month saying there was a plan to celebrate his birthday.
To honor Veneri -- Waterbury police organized a socially distanced parade to at his home this afternoon and he was all smiles.
Those close to Veneri say he has a heart of gold and is always there for those in need.
Veneri served in the army during World War II.
Thank you for your service John and happy birthday!