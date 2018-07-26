MT. AIRY, NC (WFMY) - A Mt. Airy man sold a car he had stolen from a woman last week before being arrested Wednesday according to Surry County deputies.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office says James Dean Sawyers was charged with one count of Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle for stealing a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee and one count of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense for defrauding a woman with a stolen vehicle in a trade.

On Sunday, Octavia Revels reported her Jeep was stolen just before 11 a.m. She found her car on Cedar Ridge Road in Mt. Airy and called Surry County Communications just before 2 p.m. Deputies confirmed it was a stolen car and it was released to Revels.

After interviews, deputies found out Kathy Wood traded a 1999 Dodge Caravan and $300 for the Jeep not knowing it was stolen. Deputies recovered the Caravan and charged Sawyers, 36.

