A string of shootings in Winston-Salem leaves multiple people injured

After several people were injured in different shootings across the city, Winston-Salem police are investigating.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after multiple people were injured in several shootings overnight.

Winston-Salem police said Friday shortly before 11 p.m. they responded to the 2000 block of Dacian Street to find Aaryn Glenn, 28, and Antonio Scales, 32, with multiple gunshot wounds,

Police performed lifesaving efforts until the Winston-Salem Fire Department and the Forsyth County EMS arrived and took over medical aid.

Glenn and Scales were taken to a hospital, they are in critical condition.

After initial investigation, officers discovered Glenn and Scales were standing outside when a white 4-door car drove by and fired several shots in their direction. Glenn sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and Scales sustained a gunshot wound to his left torso and upper right thigh.

Police said they both appear to have been intentional targets and believe this was an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Winston-Salem police also responded to a shooting on Waughtown Street.

Police said they responded to the 90 block of Waughtown Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to find Kimberly Woodard, 23, with a gunshot wound to her buttocks, and Artis Johnson, 29, with a gunshot wound to his arm.

They were both treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that an argument with several people broke out and then escalated and multiple shots were fired by several shooters and led to Woodard and Johnson being shot.

This investigation is ongoing.

Officers responded to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a 29-year-old man arrived with gunshot wound at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said Sedric Myers, 29, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right bicep.

His injury is non-life-threatening.

After initial investigation, police said Myers told them he was at a party off of High Point Road when a fight broke out. Myers said he ran from the area when shots were fired and was shot in the arm. He was unable to provide the exact location of the shooting or any suspect information.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene and no other calls for service related to this incident were received.

Winston-Salem police then responded to a shooting call on the 800 block of Utah Drive at 1:25 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Alexis Hernandez, 29, in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

While police were at the hospital three other gunshot wound victims arrived, and officers determined their injuries were related to the shooting on Utah Drive.

Mario Mora Del Aguilar, 18, was suffering from a graze wound to his lower back. His injury is non-life-threatening.

Kevin Toribio Hernandez, 23, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The other victim is a juvenile and they sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and graze wound to the face. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The victims appear to have been intentional targets, and this appears to be an isolated incident, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700.

