LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests this week involving men who had inappropriate relationships with minors. Both men were charged this week.Here are the details released by deputies.

Sunday School Teacher, Church Youth Leader Arrested.

Matthew Ryan Hendrix

DCSO

On July 3 the sheriff's office said it received a report from a children's advocacy agency of a discloure from a 12-year-old girl who said she had been sexually assaulted by someone she knew. After further investigation, officers arrested and charged 36-year-old Matthew Hendrix with statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense on a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Hendrix was a Sunday school teacher and youth leader at the church the child attended, investigators said. The investigation is still open and more charges could come, according to detectives.

Hendrix was placed in the Davidson County Jail under at $550,000 bond.

School Administrator Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student 10 years ago

Jason W. Keller

DCSO

In June 2019, the sheriff's office said they received a report, from a previous victime, of a school administrator having inappropriate relationship them. The crimes allegedly happened in 2009. Officers interviewed the person, who is now an adult, and as a result arrested 42-year-old Jason Keller.

Based on the new information from the investigation, Keller is facing charges of 10 counts of sexual activity with a student by a teacher, school administrator, student teacher, coach or SRO. Deputies say the incidents took place between August 2008 and May 2009.

Keller was arrested at his house in Pfafftown and booked into the Davidson County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.