A Sweet Success! Bakery closes its doors after 13 years in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Sweet Success! Bakery is closing its doors after 13 years in Greensboro, according to the bakery's Facebook post.

The bakery was run by a non-profit organization that provides services for adults with mental illness. It was a vocational service that also generated funds for the nonprofit.

"It is with mixed emotions we share this update," the post read. "After months of thoughtful review with our board of directors, advisers, and partners, we have reached the decision to close our social-entrepreneurial program, A Sweet Success! Bakery."

All wholesale contracts will be honored through October 12, the bakery says.

"We appreciate the tremendous support we have received over the 13 years of A Sweet Success! operations. We will continue to be excellent stewards of our resources and provide transformational services that align with our mission and yield significant impact in our community," the bakery wrote in the post.

The bakery plans to use this opportunity to prioritize its mental health/Sanctuary House services that have the greatest wellness impact on adults who experience a diagnosis of mental illness.

