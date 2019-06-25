GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Swimming ended in tragedy on the South Fork River in Gaston County Monday afternoon.

According to Gaston County Police, the original call came just before 4 p.m. Monday, and referred to a female that had jumped off the South Fork River Bridge in the town of High Shoals. That was later revised; teens were discovered to have been swimming in the river.

When first responders from multiple agencies responded to the scene, they learned three teenage girls had been swimming in the South Fork River near the dam. Two girls were immediately located and brought to safety, both uninjured.

A search for the third teenager, a 16-year-old girl, began. She was located shortly after. Officials say recovery is ongoing after what appears to be an accidental drowning.

"The South Fork River is a treacherous river," said Bill Melton with Gaston Emergency Mangement. "I've talked about that the last few weeks after other tragedies that we recently had. The current in some places can create riptides, we've got the water that flows over dams and causes its own problems. The water at the bottom is uneven and shallow at some places where it's ankle deep then you can't see because of the darkness of the water, then you're immediately over your head."

Currently, Gaston County Police Department investigators believe the teenagers were swimming in the river and exploring the rocky area downstream from the bridge when it happened.

At this point, it's believed that a teen from Lincolnton, North Carolina slipped and fell into the water -- nobody is believed to have jumped off the bridge, as was originally reported.

