The Minke whale carcass was discovered two years ago on the beach in Cape Lookout National Seashore.

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — A whale of a find on the North Carolina coast!

It’s not every day that a whale’s skeleton is uncovered along the North Carolina coast.

Cape Lookout National Seashore staff along with those from the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort dug up a whale’s carcass over the weekend.

The Minke whale carcass was discovered two years ago on the beach in Cape Lookout National Seashore. The carcass was in an out-of-the-way area. It was allowed to naturally decompose.

The skeleton which was just retrieved will now be used for research and for an exhibition.