'I was disturbed more than anything' | A Winston-Salem church vandalized

Pastor James Hayes says the church was vandalized two other times in the past two months.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church was vandalized with spray paint and the culprit was caught on tape.

WFMY News 2 spoke with the pastor who is searching for answers.

Police say the vandalism happened at Destiny Temple on 21st street. There were words spray painted on the front door that read "Black Power" and welcome signs were laying on the ground.

"Nothing will replace the message of Jesus Christ no matter who puts the graffiti there or what is going on around in the surrounding neighborhoods," said Church pastor James Hayes.

Surveillance video from Destiny Temple shows a person pulling the welcome signs down and tossing them into the front yard.

Pastor James Hayes says the church was vandalized two other times in the past two months. "I was not frustrated, I was not angry. I was disturbed more than anything."

That's why this time they made it their mission to catch the act on camera. Police are also aware of vandalism reports at nearby local businesses and churches.

"We reached out to them pouring our heart and support to them not knowing that it would come this close." said Hayes.

The owner of Shannon's Stop and Shop didn't speak with us on camera but said, "The shop has been vandalized twice in the past 90 days - and the damage cost $40,000.

Winston-Salem Police told News 2 they're aware of the vandalism and they're looking for who's responsible.