'Today everything is running a lot more smooth' | AAU Junior Olympics continue after a fight Tuesday

Several people told News 2 they are more aware of their surroundings after Tuesday's fight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The AAU Junior Olympics track meet resumed at North Carolina A&T Wednesday after a fight broke out.

Dozens of people ran out of Truist Stadium after hearing what they thought were gunshots. NC A&T University Police officers confirmed in a 911 call that no shots were fired.

As large crowds returned to Truist Stadium, several people said they are much more aware of their surrou n dings.

Aaron Kazee was at the AAU Junior Olympics Tuesday as an attendee.

"It was very smart to shut everything down to make sure everyone was safe. These are future Olympians we have here," said Aaron Kazee.

He said he is glad to see security taking more precautions. "It seemed like yesterday they were looking in the bags just moving things, but now they are looking through your whole bag straight to the bottom to make sure you aren’t bringing weapons," said Kazee.

George Washington coaches for the Rantoul Rockets. His team was in attendance Tuesday and they were back again Wednesday.

"We pray before all of our events and basically just ensure them that they are with us and they'll be good. We really just can’t live in fear, we just gotta go and compete," said Washington.

He said his team was warming up for the 100 meter at the time of the commotion.

"They just need more security so that the kids can feel like they are safe and get all the kids to safety in a more calm way instead of chaos," said Washington.

Monique Woolridge was also back Wednesday to watch her daughter compete.

"She was a little scared. She didn’t want to race but we assured her everything will be ok," said Woolridge.

Woolridge also said she was concerned about security Tuesday. "It was really easy to get in. Backpacks were not checked as they probably should have been."

While many were concerned over yesterday's event, like Kazee they were eager to get back out to support the young talent

"This is a great event they are doing it at a great spot. They should definitely keep doing it here," said Kazee.

News 2 reached out to AAU representatives about security protocols but they did not give a direct response.

In regards to the fight, North Carolina A&T police say no suspects have been identified or charged.