AAU Junior Olympics benefiting the city of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2022 AAU Junior Olympics brought more than 19,000 athletes, along with thousands of coaches and friends, and family members, to Greensboro resulting in an economic impact on the city.
"The Games generated over 30,000 hotel room nights and provided us the opportunity to host competitors from all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico," Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau President, Henri Fourrier.
The AAU Junior Olympics consisted of 16 events held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Aquatic Center, North Carolina A&T State University, and Wake Forest University. Attendance for events at the Coliseum Complex totaled 15,409.
The event was held in Greensboro for the first time in 2019 and plans to return to the Triad in 2024, 2029, and 2033.
Hosting the games has continued the trend of highly popular youth sporting events bringing thousands of visitors to the Triad.
Over just the last four months, youth sporting events at the Coliseum Complex have included:
- three North Carolina AAU Basketball events
- two USSSA Basketball events
- two 'Big Shots' youth basketball events
- the World Tang Soo Do World Championships
- the YMCA Long Course National Swimming Championships
"Youth sporting events, and the many benefits Greensboro receives from all of the out-of-town visitors, have become a staple of the sports calendar here in 'Tournament Town'," President and CEO of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, Richard Beard said.
Looking ahead, additional youth sporting events coming to the Coliseum Complex include the Super 32 Wrestling Challenge in October, UCA Carolina Cheerleading Championship in November, Cheersport Cheerleading Competition, Speedo Winter Junior National Championship in December, and the Holy Angels Wrestling Invitational in December.
"We have seen a huge increase in youth sporting event bookings in recent years, culminating with the incredibly successful hosting of the AAU Junior Olympics," Greensboro Coliseum managing director, Matt Brown said.