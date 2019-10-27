GREENSBORO, N.C. — The above video is from a different case involving an abandoned baby.



Greensboro Police confirm that someone abandoned a baby somewhere on a street early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 1:45 am.

Someone told dispatchers they saw an abandoned baby on Benjamin Benson Street.

The baby seemed to be in okay condition but was still taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Police are still investigating.

No additional details have been released at this time.

