Abandoned Hampton Elementary School building caught fire in Greensboro

Hampton Elementary School was one of the schools damaged in the 2018 tornado.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department said the old Hampton Elementary School building caught on fire Monday night.

Fire crews responded to the building around 8:16 p.m.

It was declared a two-alarm fire and nine trucks total responded. The fire was contained in one room and was put out quickly.

Fire crews are determining the cause of the fire.

Hampton Elementary School was one of the schools damaged in the 2018 tornado. Last year, the school board voted to designate the former school as surplus property.