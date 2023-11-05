Gov. Cooper holds round-table on abortion bill he plans to veto

Governor Cooper along with doctors and patients spoke out against Senate Bill 20 in Guilford County on Thursday morning.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is traveling the state and holding round-table discussions about Senate Bill 20, which would ban abortions after 12 weeks.

The bill does include exceptions for rape, incest, fetal anomalies, and if the mother's life is in danger.

"It's going to create significant obstacles for women, it's going to create obstacles for doctors and clinics, it's going to put all of them at risk. This is dangerous legislation," said Governor Cooper.

Lauren Martin was a part of today's round-table

She had to have an abortion due to pregnancy complications at 20 weeks -- A decision she never thought she would have to make.

She is concerned about the physical and emotional health of women in similar circumstances -- should this bill become law.

"As soon as you find out your pregnant, you start imagining oh, what are they going to do, what are they going to be like, what are we gonna name our child, what are they going to be when they grow up? When you find out that that is not going to happen, all of that goes away and you start grieving immediately," said Martin.

Tami Fitzgerald with the NC Values Coalition disputes the governor's claim that Senate Bill 20 is "dangerous legislation."

She says women do not need to be concerned because there are provisions that protect the life of the mother included in the bill.

The group also feels the 12-week ban is reasonable and is hopeful senate republicans will vote to over-ride Cooper's planned veto.

"We believe that unborn children are humans, and there are no other place in our law that allows for humans to be killed without some sort of repercussions. So we believe that abortion kills an unborn human every time it happens,"

Governor Cooper is expected to veto the abortion bill at rally on Saturday, May 14, 2023.