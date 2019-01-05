CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many hearts are saddened across the state of North Carolina after Tuesday night's deadly shooting at UNC-Charlotte.

Two were killed and four hurt when the suspected shooter, Trystan Terrell opened fire on campus. Terrell is a former UNCC student.

Condolences came in throughout the night and Wednesday on social media.

Here are some reactions from state leaders:

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

"This is a tragic day for Charlotte and this great university. We mourn the lives lost and we will all be here to support each other. I commend the first responders for their quick action and am grateful that the campus is now secure."

Rep. Alma Adams

"I'm devastated by the events at UNC Charlotte. I'm praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire UNCC community tonight. This senseless violence has to stop."



Rep. Mark Walker

"Absolutely heartbroken to learn of the two deaths at UNC-Charlotte. Details still unfolding, but prayers with those receiving medical care right now."

Senator Thom Tillis

"Absolutely horrific news at #UNCC. Susan and I are grateful for the first responders at the scene and our thoughts are with the @unccharlotte community."

UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr.

"Yesterday's tragedy at UNC Charlotte has stunned and saddened us all. Our thoughts first and foremost are with those affected directly – the students, faculty, staff, and members of the UNC Charlotte community. We stand with them as they begin the difficult process of healing. Any resources at UNCG that can be helpful in this time of need have been offered and will continue to be offered to our sister institution."

North Carolina A&T

"Our thoughts and prayers are with @unccharlotte and family and friends of those affected by today’s horrendous acts."

UNC Greensboro and NC A&T are holding vigils on campus Wednesday night at 6.

Governor Cooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state.

In October, there was a shooting at nearby Butler High School in Matthews that killed a 16-year-old, Bobby McKeithen.