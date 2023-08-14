ABSS mold cleanup is now underway

ABSS said more than $700,000 was shelled out to repair the HVAC system and to clean up the mold.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System gave an update on the mold found in both Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools.

Crews with Sasser Restoration have been cleaning ductwork and other areas affected by the mold at Andrews Elementary. ABSS claims the contactors is scheduled to be completed before Aug. 28, the first day of school.

ABSS said more than $700,000 was shelled out to repair the HVAC system and to clean up the mold.

Newlin's remediation plan still has yet to be approved. ABSS Board of Education will be meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to approve a remediation contract.

ABSS said part of Newlin's plan may include temporarily relocating students and staff to another facility. Newlin summer school students and staff were temporarily relocated to South Graham Elementary.

ABSS claims both schools will be tested for air quality before they reopen.

ABSS also said they have created a plan to closely monitor HVAC systems across the district.

The mold was found in both schools in early August.

ABSS claimed the mold was non-toxic. However, the CEO of Guilford Environmental said "most mold releases some sort of byproduct or some sort of toxin."

ABSS said the problem in both schools was due to an HVAC system problem and was isolated to a few rooms in the school.

