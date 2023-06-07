Released photos of ABSS senior prank vandalism

The Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education and Superintendent has made the decision to share the photos to the public.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — As investigation continues in Alamance County following destructive senior pranks at various Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS) high schools, the district has released photos of the vandalism Wednesday.

'In an effort to continue our transparent communication, the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education and Superintendent have made the decision to release photos provided during the recent vandalism and transportation incidents on our campuses," the district said.

The investigation is still ongoing which includes the total cost of destruction and employee hours.

The School Board and Superintendent are pursuing the necessary actions to hold the responsible parties accountable.