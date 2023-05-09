ABSS starting school year off on three-hour delay, district says

Alamance-Burlington school officials said they will start school Monday on a 3-hour delay as they said contractors assured them everything will be clean and ready.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the Alamance-Burlington Association of Educators president calling on the state to help with the mold crisis.

Alamance-Burlington School district officials said they will start the first day of the school year on a three-hour delay on Monday, Sept. 11.

School officials said contractors assure them that the buildings will be clean and ready.

ABSS said post-remediation certifications of schools impacted will be posted on our website as soon as possible.

The delay allows teachers time to prepare rooms, according to the district.

The school district said they look forward to welcoming students back!

