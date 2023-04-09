ABSS students offered free meals amid school delay for mold cleanup

ABSS students were supposed to return to school Tuesday but, due to more mold discoveries, school has been delayed a second time.

Editor's note: Video shares ABSS choosing not to do online school amid mold cleanup.

Alamance-Burlington Schools System's School Nutrition is offering FREE meals to all school-age children from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Tuesday at Newlin and Andrews Elementary Schools, the district says.

More meal sites around the county will be added.

Mold issues have forced Alamance-Burlington Schools Systems to delay the start of school —again, this time to September 11.

The mold remediation for these schools' costs nearly $17 million. The district said it will hire around 2,000 contractors to help with the cleanup. The district is working to get students back to class. However, some parents are wondering if there's another option —online learning.

We've talked about how much of a challenge this is for some parents, but teachers have to make changes as well.

