ACC Championship held in Mecklenburg County despite rise in COVID cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ACC Championship Game on Saturday between Clemson and Notre Dame was highly anticipated but also brought on coronavirus concerns, as thousands of people came into town for college football.

Bank of America was allowed to hold fans at 7% capacity, which is roughly over 5,000 fans. It's the same attendance guidelines the Carolina Panthers have had all year.

But what worried Mecklenburg County health officials was that the game would bring fans from out of town.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said in an email: "Considering the Governor’s order to “stay at home” as much as possible, I have concerns about groups of people traveling into Mecklenburg as well as larger events occurring here.

I have been informed by the Panthers that each team has been allowed 700 attendees. They are also requiring that both teams adhere to NFL requirements."

Fans did not seem to be too concerned about the virus, saying they wanted to continue living as safely as possible.

"You make small risks, and we try to protect ourselves and others as best as possible but still continue to live our lives," Olivia Leapley said.