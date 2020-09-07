x
ACC delays fall Olympic sports competitions until at least September 1

The sports affected include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Thursday that each of its fall Olympic Sports will hold off on competing until at least September 1. The decision was unanimously approved by the ACC Board of Directors. 

The sports affected include men's and women's cross country, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball. The ACC said these athletes can still practice with safety measures in place, but won't be able to compete with other teams until September 1. 

The league said the health and safety of its student-athletes is the number one priority in the decision, and it will continue to evaluate COVID-19's impact on schedules and competitions for the fall season. 

