WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- When you think of a hospital, you probably think of somewhere quiet, sterile, a place for people to get better.

But it was a different scene at Brenner Children's Hospital today. Hallways and rooms were filled with laughter, fun, and the healing power of smiles.

The Demon Deacon mascot and some Wake Forest University's student-athletes visited patients and families today. Many of the patients said they weren't expecting it!

Luca Byrd who's a patient at Brenner Children's Hospital said, "It caught me off guard my stay was kind of extended so this made my stay a little bit better. It was pretty cool of them to do that."

Members of the football, basketball and cheerleading teams played games with the children, signed autographs and gave onesies and t-shirts to patients.

© 2018 WFMY