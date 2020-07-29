Major changes to ACC sports for the 2020-2021 school year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference laid out its plans for multiple sports in the upcoming year.
In a news release, they announced that they're pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. Several sports are outright canceled until next year.
Each sport will see multiple changes including:
ACC Football:
- There will be 11 games (10 conference games, one non-conference)
- There will only be one division.
- The ACC Championship will be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium
ACC Fall Olympic Sports:
- Will begin Sept. 10.
- Team sports will play a schedule that meets NCAA minimum amounts of games.
- Schools will continue cross country competitions at their discretion.
ACC Winter and Spring Olympic Sports
- Swimming, diving, indoor track, field, and fencing will be postponed until at least Sept. 10.
- Men's and women's golf, tennis, rowing, across, softball, and baseball have all been canceled.
- Team practice for all sports will continue at a school's discretion.
