Major changes to ACC sports for the 2020-2021 school year

Several sports are delayed or outright canceled for the school year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference laid out its plans for multiple sports in the upcoming year. 

In a news release, they announced that they're pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. Several sports are outright canceled until next year. 

Each sport will see multiple changes including: 

ACC Football:

  • There will be 11 games (10 conference games, one non-conference)
  • There will only be one division.
  • The ACC Championship will be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium

ACC Fall Olympic Sports:

  • Will begin Sept. 10. 
  • Team sports will play a schedule that meets NCAA minimum amounts of games. 
  • Schools will continue cross country competitions at their discretion.

ACC Winter and Spring Olympic Sports

  • Swimming, diving, indoor track, field, and fencing will be postponed until at least Sept. 10. 
  • Men's and women's golf, tennis, rowing, across, softball, and baseball have all been canceled. 
  • Team practice for all sports will continue at a school's discretion.

For a full list of all the changes click here. 

