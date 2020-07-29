Major changes to ACC sports for the 2020-2021 school year

Several sports are delayed or outright canceled for the school year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference laid out its plans for multiple sports in the upcoming year.

In a news release, they announced that they're pushing back the start of fall sports to Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. Several sports are outright canceled until next year.

Each sport will see multiple changes including:

ACC Football:

There will be 11 games (10 conference games, one non-conference)

There will only be one division.

The ACC Championship will be played on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium

ACC Fall Olympic Sports:

Will begin Sept. 10.

Team sports will play a schedule that meets NCAA minimum amounts of games.

Schools will continue cross country competitions at their discretion.

ACC Winter and Spring Olympic Sports

Swimming, diving, indoor track, field, and fencing will be postponed until at least Sept. 10.

Men's and women's golf, tennis, rowing, across, softball, and baseball have all been canceled.

Team practice for all sports will continue at a school's discretion.