ACC: Student-athletes can choose not to compete without losing scholarships or season of eligibility during pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) said it will continue to proceed with its plans for fall sports competition despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ACC will also give student-athletes flexibility when deciding on participating in sports during the pandemic.

The ACC said student-athletes can decide not to participate in competition at any time during the season without losing scholarship support. They also said the decision to compete or not compete will not cost them a season of eligibility.

The ACC said the majority of their student-athletes have indicated they want to compete if public health permits and they're working to compete safely.

The ACC issued the following statement:

“The ACC’s principal priority as we approach fall competition is the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes. At each of our member institutions, our athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning to competition and attendant risks. After listening to our student-athletes, and considering the further advice of our Medical Advisory Group, the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports. The majority of our student-athletes have indicated they wish to compete if public health permits, and that they have worked hard to enable themselves to compete safely. Any student-athlete must and will be able to choose not to compete at any time this season without losing scholarship support, and the decision to compete or not compete will not cost the student a season of eligibility.