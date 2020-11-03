GREENSBORO, N.C. — While some event organizers are choosing to cancel amid coronavirus concerns, others - like the ACC Tournament - are going on as planned.

Fans are showing up in droves and event staff are doing what they can to disinfect.

"I'm glad [the tournament] is back in Greensboro. It's the best place," said Curtis Vannoy.

Bo Butler's been coming to the tournament for 50 years. The lifelong Tar Heel fan wasn't going to sit this one out, packing a bottle of Purell just to be safe.

"I understand the proximity and being close to one another and this is a big event, a lot of people," he said, "But I don't believe that we are in jeopardy of getting the coronavirus today."

Many basketball fans brought their children along to watch the games.

"I think that if you're safe and smart there's really no major concern coming to these events," said Nick Allison, "I brought two of my children here today so I feel very comfortable. We've gone over the ground rules of not touching your face, washing your hands, so I have confidence that they follow the rules."

On the heels of a state of emergency announcement from Governor Cooper, the ACC released this statement:

"After consultation with local and state health authorities, including the Governor and his medical staff, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum. As was outlined by the Governor during his press conference, high-risk individuals are discouraged from attending mass gatherings. We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans.

The below proactive and response measures are currently in place:

Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media areas, team areas;

Increasing the number of hand-sanitizer stations throughout FanFest and the concourse;

Posting and distributing the CDC “Stop the Spread of Germs” information to ensure all fans are aware as they enter and move about the building;

Emergency Medical Services will be on scene for any medical concerns that arise.

As an extra precaution, postgame media availability will be altered for this year’s tournament. In an effort to secure the team locker rooms for the players, coaches and essential team personnel, the postgame media access will take place in the Odeon Theatre, with additional player availability in secured areas designated by the league office."

Extra hand-sanitizer, frequent cleaning of bathrooms and common areas, and putting up "Stop the Spread" posters are just some of the measures in place at the Coliseum this week.

So, are fans here worried? Generally - a resounding, no.

"I'll tell you exactly what I think. I don't let anything, nothing don't phase me. I don't care what it is," said Vannoy.

"From my perspective, this is a great way to remind people to yes - be prepared, but don't panic," said Allison.

