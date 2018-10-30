WHITSETT, NC (WFMY) - Drivers on I-85/I-40 dealt with big delays Tuesday morning after four of five lanes were closed on I-85 northbound/I-40 eastbound in Guilford County after a crash.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says five vehicles, with one carrying construction equipment, were involved. There were no significant injuries. There were heavy delays to clean up equipment.

The accident was cleared around 8:30.

An alert from the North Carolina Dept. of Transportation says the two left lanes and two right lanes were closed near Exit 132, the exit for Mount Hope Church Road, in Whitsett.

