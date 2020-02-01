GREENSBORO, N.C. — 28-year-old Brittany McKinney is charged in the murders of 2-year-old Serenity Rose, 10-year-old Mkenzie Mckinney and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin.

The triple murder happened on January 1 at her home on Sweet Birch Drive.

RELATED: Woman arrested after 2 children and adult found dead in Greensboro New Year’s Day shooting

Greensboro Police said McKinney was arrested at a separate location.

WFMY News 2 looked up the police report, and discovered she was arrested at a Citgo gas station on Wendover Avenue, which is a 17 minute drive from the crime scene.

Police responded to the home at 11:15 a.m. in reference to a welfare check that turned into a triple homicide.

Police reports indicate that McKinney got into a hit-and-run car accident about a half hour later, at 11:47.

Greensboro Police

The report states McKinney swerved on Wendover, hitting a power line pole, and then another car.

She was driving 2011 GMC, that was owned by 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, one of the victims she is accused of shooting to death on Wednesday.

Once police responded to the accident, officers were able to piece together that she was the suspect they'd been looking for.

McKinney was arrested at noon Wednesday. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Thursday at 2 p.m.

Guilford County Detention Center

Police have not specified the relation between McKinney and the victims, but say they were all known to each other.

Guilford County Schools confirms 10-year-old Mkenzie went to George C. Simkins Elementary School.

A GCS spokesperson said grief counselors will be available to students and faculty on Monday.