Ace Speedway holding opening race on May 23

The race will happen and there will likely be fans. But it's not clear how many.

ELON, North Carolina — With North Carolina slowly reopening, certain sporting and performance events will be allowed. That's why Ace Speedway in Elon said they're going ahead with the opening race on May 23.

Not only can the race be held, but a limited number of audience members are also allowed, under phase 2 of the state's reopening. The question is how many of them will be allowed to be there.

The governor's executive order allows up to 25 audience members for outdoor entertainment and sports events. However, it's not clear how many people will be allowed in for the race at the speedway. On May 20, they posted that they were waiting for clarity from the governor about what kind of audience restrictions there would be for the event. On May 21, they posted to a message to Facebook.

WFMY News 2 reached out to them and asked how many people would be allowed in the building and they said they had "no comment" on the topic. We also noticed that several people in the comments section of their Facebook page asked a similar question. They posted a similar statement in the thread.

"We will operate at reasonable capacity so that social distancing can be observed. A hard number was not present to us. We do not mean to cause a panic or a fear of not getting in. There are enough tickets to go around. It is up to the fans to decide whether they are in good health or not and also up to us all to practice safe distancing and proper hygiene. We look forward to seeing everyone here on Saturday night."