What will it take to reopen Ace Speedway? The NCDHHS must first approve its social distancing guidelines

An Alamance speedway is being shut down by the governor. After several weeks of large crowds the state has ordered it closed.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Shut it down. That’s basically the directive being given to an Alamance County racetrack. State health officials ordered Ace Speedway to close, the governor declaring it an “imminent hazard” to spread the COVID-19 virus.

In the order, Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary of the state Department of Health Dr. Mandy Cohen said it could only open if it presents an action plan that would follow state guidelines for social distancing. The plan would have to be approved by the Department of Health and Human Services before Ace Speedway could reopen.

The speedway has repeatedly defied the ordinance put in place by the governor allowing thousands of spectators in the stands on race night during the past few weeks.

"Across the state, North Carolinians are making huge sacrifices to protect their families and neighbors. This virus is highly contagious and very dangerous. Bad actors who flagrantly violate public health orders put all of our families and loved ones at risk,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement.

The racetrack had a sign outside the track last weekend that said the event was held in “peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere.”

The governor had asked the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the order and after agreeing to do so, Sheriff Terry Johnson decided against it. A spokesperson telling WFMY News 2, “The sheriff has serious concerns about the legality of the order,” and that it is no longer its concern.

It now appears the governor will turn to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to enforce the order, “Most places across the state, everybody wants to work together and are abiding by the law,” said Governor Cooper. “This specific speedway knows that the order is in existence and flagrantly violated the order.”