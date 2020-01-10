Ace Speedway to reopen after state dismisses temporary court order

Ace Speedway says they're working with the Alamance County Health Department to properly seat the total number of fans that will be allowed in the venue.

(Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

Ace Speedway will reopen next week after the state dismissed a temporary court order against the venue.

That order was issued in June by the Health Department.

It said the speedway was in open defiance of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order by having hundreds of people there when gatherings were, at that time, limited to 25 people outside.

Ace Speedway said it is working with the Alamance County Health Department to properly seat the total number of fans that will be allowed at the racetrack.