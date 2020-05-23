'I plan to wear a mask' | Fans say they'll attend Saturday race at Ace Speedway, sheriff will not stop reopening

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said in a statement he will not stop Ace Speedway from reopening Saturday, May 23.

ELON, N.C. — Feelings are mixed among fans and skeptics about attending the race at Ace Speedway Saturday.

The racetrack will reopen, according to Ace Speedway's Facebook page.

Outlined in Governor Roy Cooper's executive order, up to 25 people are allowed at outdoor entertainment and sporting events.

When WFMY News 2 reached out to Ace Speedway to ask if they plan to abide by the governor's 25 person limit, they said "no comment."

Fans, though, feel comfortable with heading to the races this weekend.

Dean Clark said he's been to Ace Speedway before and plans to return this weekend.

"I plan to wear a mask and do social distancing as very best that I can and I think everyone else will too," said Clark, "I think everyone will be respectful of one another and if someone isn’t feeling well and is running a temperature then they should probably stay home."

Andy Ralston-Asumendi is worried it's too soon.

"I wouldn’t go to something like that. I’m a little surprised, I mean NASCAR doesn’t even run with spectators," he said, "I’m just not sure you can get safe distance."

Alamance County released a statement. They said they will not stop the speedway from reopening Saturday.

"Over the past month, ACE Speedway has communicated extensively with the Alamance County Department of Public Health regarding recommended precautions in an effort to reduce potential exposures," said a release on Alamance County's website.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson also backed the county attorney's decision, saying in part, "When I took my oath of office, I swore to uphold the United States Constitution. I will not enforce an unconstitutional law. Upon hearing the opinion of the County Attorney, I do not intend to stop ACE Speedway from opening on Saturday, May 23.”

The county said Ace Speedway has been in contact with the health department regarding precautions in an effort to reduce exposure and spread of the virus.