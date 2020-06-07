Federal judge upholds restraining order blocking Graham ordinance

The ordinance required people to get all protest gatherings approved by the police chief. Groups sued.

GRAHAM, N.C. — A federal court judge and the ACLU have helped put a hold on a Graham ordinance. The law went into effect in the wake of multiple protests concerning the confederate monument in front of the courthouse.

According to court documents, the ordinance made it illegal for anyone together with others to protest without getting explicit permission from the city’s police chief at least 24 hours in advance.

Court documents reveal a lawsuit was filed for a temporary restraining order arguing that the law violates the 1st and 14th amendments of the constitution. A judge upheld the restraining order on July 6.