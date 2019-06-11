FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville Police say the scene at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center is now safe following reports of an active shooter at the hospital Wednesday morning.

WNCN reports Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Fayetteville Police were warning people to stay away from the hospital.

Around 9:06 a.m., Fayetteville Police tweeted the scene was safe and they would be releasing more information soon.

Police are setting up a staging area in the Bordeaux Shopping Center.

This is a breaking story. We will update it as more information becomes available.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Beware The Scammer: Potentially Fake Fundraising Pages For Noah Chambers' Family Found Online

Broken Ribs, Torn Rotator Cuff, and an Injured Back: School Staff Under Attack By Students